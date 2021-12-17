When to self-isolate in Scotland - and how self-isolation rules differ in England and Scotland

What are the differences between England and Scotland's self-isolation rules? (Image credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

With the UK reporting almost 90,000 positive daily coronavirus cases on Thursday December 16, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned Scots that predictions of a “tsunami” of Covid cases were starting to hit Scotland.

While Scotland’s daily Covid case count dipped below 5,000 to 4,336 on Friday, the fast-spreading Omicron variant is now thought to account for an estimated 51% of cases in the country.

But as tensions between the First Minister and Prime Minister Boris Johnson increase following a row over funding for Scottish businesses hit by cancellations and renewed rules, differences in England and Scotland’s Covid regulations are becoming more apparent.

Here’s what you need to know about self-isolation rules in Scotland – and how they differ to England’s new Plan B requirements for self-isolation.

How long is self-isolation in the UK?

Self-isolation has been imposed on people in countries all over the world as one of the key ways to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It requires those who have caught coronavirus or who have been in close contact with someone who has the virus to stay at home, indoors and away from others for a prolonged period so as not to pass Covid onto anyone else.

In the UK, the full self-isolation period for those who have caught Covid-19 is 10 days.

But the time spent in self-isolation if you have been in close contact with someone confirmed to have coronavirus changes changes depending on which nation you are in, your vaccination status and whether you test positive or negative for Covid as a close contact.

What is a close contact?

A close contact is someone who has been in close proximity to someone who has Covid-19, and therefore is at risk of having the virus too and passing it onto others.

You are more likely to become a close contact if you are not adhering to social distancing rules or have been interacting with someone from outside your household in a smaller, more intimate indoor space.

According to the NHS, examples of close contact include face-to-face contact with another person with Covid-19 within less than a metre of space for any length of time.

This includes including talking to them or being coughed on by them, being within one metre of each other for more than a minute and being within two metres of another person for more than 15 minutes in one day.

You could also be a close contact if you have travelled in a compact space on public transport with someone who is a positive Covid case.

When do I need to self-isolate in Scotland?

The Scottish Government revised its rules on self-isolation in Scotland on Friday December 10 as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned of an increase in Covid cases with the rise of the Omicron variant.

Updated self-isolation rules in Scotland now require that household contacts of someone testing positive for coronavirus to self-isolate for 10 days regardless of vaccination status or their own test result.

If household contacts then develop symptoms during this period of self-isolation, they are required to get a PCR test and self-isolate for a further 10 days if they test positive for Covid-19.

Those in Scotland who are fully vaccinated and identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19 outside of their household should self-isolate, but can stop self-isolating if they remain asymptomatic and receive a negative PCR test.

Unvaccinated and partially-jabbed adults have to self-isolate for 10 days if identified as a close contact by Test and Protect, regardless of whether they present any Covid symptoms.

What are the self-isolation rules in England?

Plan B Covid measures introduced in England earlier this month saw self-isolation rules change in the country as the threat of Omicron increased.

Alongside measures reintroducing requirements for face masks or coverings to be worn on public transport in England and a renewed stress on working from home where possible, the UK Government introduced daily testing requirements on fully vaccinated close contacts of people with Covid-19.

While partially or non-vaccinated people in England are, as in Scotland, required to self-isolate for a full ten days if identified as a close contact of someone with coronavirus, those who are fully vaccinated do not need to self-isolate.

In England, fully jabbed citizens are no longer required to self-isolate if contact with someone testing positive for Covid took place 14 days after receiving their second vaccine.

Those taking part in vaccine trials, children and anyone able to provide evidence of a medical reason for not being vaccinated will also not have to self-isolate.

