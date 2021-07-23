(Composite: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

Where are Covid cases rising? The 10 Scotland areas with the biggest increase in coronavirus rates

Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise across the UK, with around one in 80 people in Scotland estimated to have been infected in the week to 17 July.

By Claire Schofield
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 3:06 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 4:27 pm

This is a rise from one in 90 in the previous week and the highest level since the Office for National Statistics began recording data in October. The figures come after Scotland recorded its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in one day for four months, with a toll of 22. The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 dropped slightly on Wednesday (21 July), but the number of intensive care patients rose by seven to 58. The figures come ahead of Scotland’s so-called ‘freedom day’ on 9 August, which has been set as an indicative date for the lifting of remaining lockdown restrictions. Listed are the 10 areas of Scotland which have recorded the biggest rise in Covid-19 case rates from 10 to 17 July. Images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Shetland Islands

Covid case rates increased by 220.2 per cent from 65.4 in the week ending 10 July to 209.4 in the week ending 17 July.

2. Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

Covid case rates increased by 76.8 per cent from 48.7 in the week ending 10 July to 86.1 in the week ending 17 July.

3. Moray

Covid case rates increased by 62.8 per cent from 106.4 in the week ending 10 July to 173.2 in the week ending 17 July.

4. Dumfries and Galloway

Covid case rates increased by 32.4 per cent from 116.2 in the week ending 10 July to 153.8 in the week ending 17 July.

