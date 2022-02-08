The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

This follows Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid statement at Holyrood earlier today. She announced that the Scottish Government will begin to publish figures on new Covid cases, hospitalisations and vaccinations less often.

Here are the 10 areas in Edinburgh with the most new coronavirus cases between January 29 and February 4.

1. Meadows and Southside Meadows and Southside is top of the list this week, with 118 reported cases of coronavirus over the last seven days. This area has a population of 8,492. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Newington and Dalkeith Road Newington and Dalkeith Road recorded 91 cases of coronavirus last week and has a population of 6,579 people. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Princes Street, Leith Street and Old Town The Princes Street, Leith Street and Old Town area is third, having recorded 70 cases of Covid-19 between January 29 and February 4. This area has a population of 6,851 people. Photo: SNS Photo Sales

4. Tollcross 54 new cases were recorded in the Tollcross area of Edinburgh. This area has an overall population of 6,536 people. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales