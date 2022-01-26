The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.
It follows Nicola Sturgeon announcing that home working will be phased out from next week.
Here are the 11 areas in Edinburgh with the most new coronavirus cases between January 16 and January 22.
1. West Pilton
West Pilton is top of the list this week having recorded 63 cases of Covid-19 last week. This area has a population of 5,401 people.
Photo: Google
2. Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge
Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge recorded 61 cases of coronavirus last week and has a population of 8,620 people.
Photo: Google
3. Stenhouse and Saughton Mains
Stenhouse and Saughton Mains is third having recorded 59 cases of Covid-19 between January 16 and 22. This area has a population of 6,041 people.
Photo: Google
4. Niddrie
Niddrie recorded 49 cases of Covid-19 last week and has a population of 4,867.
Photo: Google