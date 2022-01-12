The area has had 87 new cases in the last seven days.

Covid Edinburgh: Areas with highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between January 3 and 9 as Omicron spreads

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Edinburgh area.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:28 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between December January 3 and 9.

It comes as a surge in cases sees numbers reach records levels across Edinburgh, the Lothians, and Scotland, mainly due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

1. Stenhouse and Saughton Mains

The area has had 87 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. The Shore and Constitution Street

The area has had 91 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Slateford and Chesser

The area has had 92 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Gracemount, Southhouse and Burdiehouse

The area has had 98 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
EdinburghOmicronScottish GovernmentLothiansScotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 2