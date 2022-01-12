The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between December January 3 and 9.
It comes as a surge in cases sees numbers reach records levels across Edinburgh, the Lothians, and Scotland, mainly due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
1. Stenhouse and Saughton Mains
The area has had 87 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
2. The Shore and Constitution Street
The area has had 91 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
3. Slateford and Chesser
The area has had 92 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
4. Gracemount, Southhouse and Burdiehouse
The area has had 98 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google