Covid in Scotland: 1,464 new cases reported in the past 24 hours
The latest Scottish Government figures reveal that there have been 1,464 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 2:23 pm
The 1,464 new cases represents 10.3% of the new tests that reported positive covid results.
No new death of covid have been reported, however, Register Offices are now generally closed at weekends.
Yesterday, 45 people were in intensive care and 536 people were in hospital with recently confirmed COVID-19.
As of this morning, 3,981,950 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,978,746 have received their second dose.
Since the start of the outbreak, 330,851 have tested positive for the virus.