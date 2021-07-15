A total of 2,086 new cases of covid have been reported in the past 24 hours, representing 6.6% of those recently tested- a drop from records of 12% in the previous week.

However, 19 new deaths were recorded of people who have tested positive for the virus.

Yesterday, 47 people were in intensive care and 543 people were in hospital with recently confirmed covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking at the vaccination process, a total of 3,956,549 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,927,130 have received their second dose.

The latest figures come as the Health Secretary said the Scottish Government is doing "everything we can" to encourage uptake of the coronavirus vaccine among younger Scots.

Humza Yousaf said there is concern that uptake has slowed since the vaccination programme was opened to the 18 to 29 age group.

Mr Yousaf said he hopes that by the end of Sunday, around 90% of the adult population will have had at least their first dose.

He told the PA news agency: "We've got to work really hard, as hard as we possibly can, in the weeks and months to come to do as much 'mop-up', as well as doing the second doses, as we possibly can."

Asked about the rates of younger Scots coming forward, he added: "There's no doubt it's concerning, that's why we're doing everything we can.

"Drop-ins, mobile vaccination, going to where young people are such as shopping centres and football clubs.”

The latest figures from Public Health Scotland show that in the four weeks between June 12 and July 9, almost two-thirds (64.7%) of confirmed coronavirus cases were among the unvaccinated.

Over half (51.6%) of Covid-19 hospital admissions for the same four-week period involved unvaccinated individuals, with 70.6% of this group aged under 40.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.