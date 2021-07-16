Covid in Scotland: Five new deaths and 2,047 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours
The latest Scottish Government data reveals that sadly there have been five new deaths as 2,047 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.
Out of the 2,047 new cases, 8.5% of these were positive.
This takes the total confirmed case of covid to 325,335.
Sadly, five new deaths have been reported of people who have tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of deaths to 7,796.
As of yesterday, 48 people were in intensive care and 532 people were in hospital with recently confirmed covid.
From this morning, 3,963,502 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,940,202 have received their second dose.
For the week July 4 to 10, the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey estimates that one in 90 people in the community population in Scotland had the coronavirus – this equates to around 60,000 people.
A total of 2,378,191 people in Scotland have been tested at least once for the virus.