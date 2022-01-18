Covid: Nine Edinburgh areas with the highest coronavirus rates as Nicola Sturgeon announces restrictions on hospitality and events will lift

Here are the nine areas in Edinburgh with the highest Covid-19 rates this week following Nicola Sturgeon announcing in parliament that restrictions will ease from next week.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 6:45 pm

The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

It follows Nicola Sturgeon announcing that restrictions on indoor events and hospitality – which have been in place since Boxing Day – will be scrapped from Monday.

Here are the nine areas in Edinburgh with the most new coronavirus cases between January 9 and January 15.

1. Craigmillar

Craigmillar has a population of 6,011 people and recorded 92 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days.

2. Dalry and Fountainbridge

Dalry and Fountainbridge recorded 73 cases of coronavirus last week in total. This area has a population of 8,151.

3. Drylaw

Drylaw is next on the list having recorded 65 cases in the last seven days. This area has a population of 4,863 people.

4. Muirhouse

Muirhouse recorded 57 cases of Covid-19 between January 9 and 15. This area has a population of 6,063 people.

