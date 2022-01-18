The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

It follows Nicola Sturgeon announcing that restrictions on indoor events and hospitality – which have been in place since Boxing Day – will be scrapped from Monday.

Here are the nine areas in Edinburgh with the most new coronavirus cases between January 9 and January 15.

1. Craigmillar Craigmillar has a population of 6,011 people and recorded 92 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days.

2. Dalry and Fountainbridge Dalry and Fountainbridge recorded 73 cases of coronavirus last week in total. This area has a population of 8,151.

3. Drylaw Drylaw is next on the list having recorded 65 cases in the last seven days. This area has a population of 4,863 people.

4. Muirhouse Muirhouse recorded 57 cases of Covid-19 between January 9 and 15. This area has a population of 6,063 people.