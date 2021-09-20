Out of 29,098 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results, 10.8% of these were positive cases – resulting in a total of 2,917 new cases.

However the Scottish Government noted that the NHS Grampian Lab have not submitted lab files since Saturday September 18.

A Scottish Government spokesperson added: “Investigation into this issue is ongoing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest Scottish Government covid figures in Scotland (Photo: Jane Barlow).

On Monday, no new reported deaths of people who have tested positive were recorded, however, Register Offices are now generally closed on weekends.

Since yesterday, 97 people were in intensive care and 1,088 people were in hospital with recently confirmed covid.

In the vaccination process, 4,157,613 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,810,775 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.