In response to a question from Conservative leader Douglas Ross on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs she is considering seeking targeted military assistance to cope with the “intense challenges” faced by the Scottish Ambulance service.

It comes after reports of a 65-year-old Glasgow man who died in his flat after a 40 hour wait for an ambulance.

Amid an increase in calls and shortage of staff, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf urged people to “think twice” before calling an ambulance on Wednesday.

The Army could be brought in

Ms Sturgeon refused to label the current situation a “crisis”, despite calls from opposition MSPs to do so.

“Our Ambulance Service is working under acute pressure right now, largely due to Covid,” she said.

"I want to take the opportunity to thank our paramedics and technicians for the work they are doing in such difficult circumstances.

"While they are responding heroically to these challenges, I recognise that some people are not getting the standard of service that they should be getting, or indeed the standard of service and the Scottish Ambulance Service wants to deliver.

Ambulances at the Glasgow Royal Hospital. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

"That is not acceptable, and I apologise unreservedly to anyone who has suffered, or who is suffering unacceptably long waits.

"A range of actions have already been taken to address these challenges, for example, additional funding to support new recruitment.

"A number of additional actions are currently under active consideration… I can confirm that this includes consideration of seeking targeted military assistance to help deal with short term pressure points.

Members of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guard carry out a reconnaissance before setting up a Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell. Picture: PA

"Such military assistance is already being provided to ambulance services in England and of course we have had military assistance for other aspects of the pandemic over the past 18 months."

Ms Sturgeon added that she plans to meet with the Scottish Ambulance service to discuss the situation, and that health secretary Humza Yousaf will give an update next week.

