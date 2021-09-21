Some 114 personnel will be deployed from Saturday, primarily as non-emergency drivers. Each will be paired with a clinician.

The military support will focus on the central belt, including Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Fife and Edinburgh.

Another 111 personnel will deploy to support mobile testing units from Wednesday September 29.

A member of the military poses for a photograph after the Welsh Ambulance Service called on the Army for support in December. Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

It comes after the Scottish Government submitted a request for military aid last week amid growing pressure on the NHS and ambulance service.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf announced a raft of other measures on Tuesday, including a £20 million investment and support from the fire service, Red Cross and taxis, to help the ambulance service cope.

Mr Yousaf said no patients in a life-threatening situation would be transported by taxi.

Around 100 second year paramedic students will also be asked to help in ambulance control rooms.

Work will also be done to reduce admission waiting times at A&E departments, which cause delays to ambulances.

But the union Unite warned these measures “will not be enough”, adding more should have been done earlier.

"The announcement by the health secretary is welcome and there is progress on a number of fronts including extra investment, extra call handers, and support from the Army, and fire and rescue services, which Unite urgently requested," said Jamie McNamee, Unite convenor at the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"However, the reality is that it has been a delayed response and far more should have been done earlier.”

Mr Yousaf said: “The global pandemic has created the most challenging crisis in the history of the NHS.

"Ambulance services around the UK, as well as the wider NHS, are experiencing unprecedented demand – largely because of Covid-19, but also due to a combination of increasingly complex cases, and exceptionally busy emergency departments.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service is the heartbeat of our NHS. It has a unique role in engaging with all parts of the health and social care system across the whole of Scotland – 24 hours of every day. It is vital that we ensure it has the support it needs to perform this crucial role."

He added: “The measures we have announced today will begin to address some of these issues, both improving the level of service for the public, and also helping to reduce the pressure on the workforce, who are doing so much to serve the public during these incredibly demanding times.”

Brigadier Ben Wrench, Commander of Joint Military Command Scotland, said: “The Armed Forces in Scotland continue to support the Scottish Government’s response to the pandemic. We are working closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish Ambulance Service, following their requests for assistance with drivers and Mobile Testing Units.

“Our servicemen and women, drawn from units in Scotland and elsewhere, are always proud to support the NHS and the other emergency services. Opportunities like this allow the Armed Forces to demonstrate their adaptability and teamwork in providing assistance to local communities.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Targeted military assistance has been requested to provide additional capacity to assist with service pressures.

"We are anticipating over 100 military staff, including trained drivers coming in and this will help free up our paramedics and technicians to focus solely on providing patients with the best clinical care. If approved, these military personnel will be deployed to the areas of Scotland where there is most pressure on our crews and services.”

It comes after performance on waiting times at A&E departments in Scotland reached record lows for the fifth time in six weeks.

Just 71.5 per cent of people visiting A&E in the week to September 12 were seen within four hours, a drop from the figure of 74.6 per cent the week before. The Scottish Government target is 95 per cent.

