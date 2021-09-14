Covid Scotland: Booster jags recommended for all over 50s and most vulnerable

All those in the first nine vaccine priority groups will be eligible, including over 50s, frontline health and social care workers, and all those over 16 with an underlying health condition.

The Scottish Government has not yet responded to the new advice, but previously said JCVI guidance on a booster programme would be followed.

The UK Government has said plans for a booster rollout in England will be finalised in the coming days.

Booster jags will be given no earlier than six months after the second dose.

Most will be Pfizer, regardless of the type of vaccine someone received as their first two doses.

A half dose of Moderna will also be used as an alternative, again regardless of the vaccine received previously.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has also been approved as a booster, but the JCVI said had chosen Pfizer and Moderna for preference as they are mRNA vaccines.

Professor Wei Shen Lim of the JCVI said it has been deemed safe for people to be given a flu vaccine and Covid-19 vaccine at the same time.

But contrary to previous interim advice, booster Covid vaccines will not be offered to those at higher risk from flu but not Covid-19.

It comes after the JCVI previously issued interim advice suggesting a booster vaccine rollout would be recommended.

The Scottish Government said it would follow this advice.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said in September: “As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to follow the expert advice from the JCVI and in line with their most recent guidance, people aged 12 years and over who are currently severely immunosuppressed will now be offered a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, subject to their clinician’s medical advice.”

