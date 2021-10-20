Covid Scotland: Demand for Covid-19 booster rollout to be sped up amid concern over rising case numbers

It comes as the UK Government faced calls from health chiefs to implement “plan B” – the option for tighter Covid restrictions over winter.

Covid case numbers have risen across the UK in recent days, reaching a peak of almost 50,000 on Monday.

Figures are comparatively lower in Scotland, but the decrease in cases since early September has recently begun to slow.

And the seven day average daily case rate has increased since last week.

Some 139 deaths with Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate were reported by National Records of Scotland on Wednesday.

Scottish Labour said on Wednesday it was time to “raise the alarm” over Scotland’s Covid situation.

“It is clear now that case numbers remain at a worrying level across Scotland and that more lives are being lost,” said health spokesperson Jackie Baillie.

“Despite this, the SNP government continues to keep its head in the sand and pretend that everything is going to plan.

“We know that vaccination is key to tackling this pandemic. But in the face of rising cases, we are seeing a sluggish roll-out of the booster programme.

“Enough is enough. We need the SNP government to end the complacency and take action now to ramp up the programme to keep people safe.”

It comes after opposition parties accused the government of “sneaking out” a delay to the booster vaccine programme.

The Scottish Government initially announced that over 50s, unpaid carers and those with underlying health conditions would be able to book their third dose online from October.

This appears to have been delayed, with the NHS Inform website now saying over 50s can book this from “mid November”.

Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton accused the government of “sneaking out” this delay, and said the health secretary must engage with the public.

"We know that caseloads are still far too high so there can be no excuses for these delays. The Health Secretary needs to tell the public what steps he will take to speed up this rollout,” he said.

