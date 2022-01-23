Covid Scotland: Four more deaths and 6,329 new cases ahead of restrictions easing
Scotland has recorded four coronavirus deaths and 6,329 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government on Sunday.
It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,199.
There were 1,441 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 17 on the day before, with 41 in intensive care, down one from the previous day.
Figures for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – the biggest health board by population in the country – were not submitted in time for the Sunday update and figures published on Friday were used instead.
So far, 4,405,821 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,105,220 have received their second dose, and 3,252,819 have received a third dose or booster.
The remaining restrictions brought in before Christmas in response to the Omicron wave are set to be lifted on Monday.