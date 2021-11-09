Covid Scotland: Government considering tighter restrictions amid 'precarious' situation, John Swinney says

No measures have yet been taken, but Mr Swinney highlighted a review set for next week, and said the Scottish Government would engage with businesses before then.

Measures under consideration include a wider vaccine passport scheme, which could apply to more indoor settings such as bars, restaurants, and leisure facilities.

Rules around the wearing of face coverings could also be extended.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney during a debate concerning vaccine certification at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday September 9, 2021.

And Mr Swinney told MSPs in a Covid-19 update on Tuesday the government was also considering how to improve ventilation and increase home working.

These measures would be put in place to avoid the need for harsh lockdowns of the kind seen last year, Mr Swinney said.

There is a risk of a “very quick increase” in levels of Covid in the coming weeks, he said.

“The situation is precarious and unpredictable,” Mr Swinney said.

"If the previous pattern characterised by waves of infection is repeated, there is a risk that the spread of the virus could very quickly increase again during the coming weeks, perhaps over the Christmas period.

“Starting from the current high level of infection in the community, and the intense pressure the NHS is already under as a result, some scenarios for what may happen next are very concerning.

“We need to avoid the most dangerous of those scenarios.”

Mr Swinney highlighted some specific reasons to expect a rise in case numbers in the coming weeks.

“With the onset of colder winter weather, increased time spent indoors means there will be more opportunities for Covid to circulate,” he said.

“COP26 has seen people from all over the world meeting in Glasgow, and that presents a known infection risk.

“And many of us will wish to spend time with loved ones over the festive period."

He added: “We do not want to repeat the sort of disruption to our daily lives, businesses and the economy that had been required at earlier stages in the pandemic.

“But we do need to take appropriate measures to keep the pandemic under control.”

