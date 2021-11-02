Covid Scotland: Government 'will not hesitate' to strengthen restrictions if needed, says Humza Yousaf

In a Covid-19 update to MSPs, Mr Yousaf said the decline in case numbers has recently slowed, and there are “early signs” of another increase.

Meanwhile the NHS in under more pressure than ever before, with hospitals across the country “at, or close to capacity”.

" Cases remain much lower than the previous peak around the start of September,” he said.

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf speaking in the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday October 5, 2021.

"But the decline in new cases has halted in recent weeks, and at around 2,500 new cases per day it is still at a level well above previous lows.

"There are early signs that case numbers may increase again hereafter, and so the situation remains precarious."

He added: “The Scottish Government continues to explore all options for how to respond to the evolving pandemic.

"We will not hesitate to strengthen the protective measures in place if it proves necessary to do so.”

He added: “The entire health and care system is currently under considerable pressure.

“Right across the country, hospitals are at, or close to, capacity.

“The social care system is also under enormous pressure and reporting an increase in the number of people requiring care packages.

“We see a continued high number of cases, which means that the NHS remains under more pressure than at any time during its 73-year history.”

Mr Yousaf also reiterated an earlier announcement of £10 million of funding aimed at “deploying physiotherapists and occupational therapists at A&E units to help triage and treat patients who would otherwise wait to see nursing staff”.

Mr Yousaf added: “The new funding will provide more specialists such as social care workers and Allied Health Professionals on hospital rotas, and extended opening hours for pharmacy and diagnostic services such as scanning and ultrasound to speed up referrals.

“It will also support extra staff for peak public holidays.”

