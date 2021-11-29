Covid Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon coronavirus update | 6 cases of Omicron variant in Scotland

It understood that ‘some degree of community transmission’ took place with the new Omicron cases in Scotoland as some patients with the virus strain in Scotland do not have any travel history.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Monday, John Swinney, deputy first minister, said: “What that tells us is there must be a degree of community transmission of this particular strain of the virus in the absence of direct travel connection for some of the cases in the Southern African area so that obviously opens up further challenges for us in terms of interrupting the spread of this particular strain of the virus.