Covid Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon coronavirus update | 6 cases of Omicron variant in Scotland

It comes as a total of six cases of the Omicron variant have now been identified in the west of Scotland, the Scottish Government has announced.
Four cases of the newly-discovered strain are in the Lanarkshire area and two have been identified in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.
Ms Sturgeon will give her covid briefing with Dr Gregor Smith, chief medical officer for Scotland, at 10.30am today (Monday).
Last updated: Monday, 29 November, 2021, 09:47
- Six cases of Omicron variant identified in Scotland.
- First Minister to give covid update on Monday morning.
‘Some degree of community transmission’ took place with Scottish cases of Omicron
It understood that ‘some degree of community transmission’ took place with the new Omicron cases in Scotoland as some patients with the virus strain in Scotland do not have any travel history.
Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Monday, John Swinney, deputy first minister, said: “What that tells us is there must be a degree of community transmission of this particular strain of the virus in the absence of direct travel connection for some of the cases in the Southern African area so that obviously opens up further challenges for us in terms of interrupting the spread of this particular strain of the virus.
“It is as yet unclear whether the Omicron strain gives rise to serious illness but it certainly does look that it is more transmissible than the Delta variant.”
With cases of the newly-discovered Omicron covid variant detected in Scotland, the Scottish First Minister will use her speech to the SNP conference on Monday to highlight the need for vigilance.
In her speech to the SNP conference, the First Minister is expected to urge Scots to ‘redouble efforts’ in the fight against covid to ‘maximise’ chance of having a ‘more normal Christmas.’
Nicola Sturgeon has said she will give an update on the current covid situation in Scotland, what we know about Omicron so far, and what we can all do to help contain the spread in a covid briefing.
The briefing will take place at 10.30 am on Monday and the First Minister will be joined by Gregor Smith, chief medical officer for Scotland.
