Covid Scotland: New low for A&E waiting times as almost a third of patients wait more than four hours

In the week to October, 24, just 69.6 per cent of patients were seen and admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The Scottish Government target is 95 per cent.

Some 1948 people waited for more than eight hours, the highest number since records began in 2015.



The number of people waiting over 12 hours was also a record high, at 630.

NHS Forth Valley, which is now responsible for the 13 worst weekly performances recorded by any Scottish health board, was again the worst-performing region, with 48.2 per cent of patients not seen within four hours.

It was followed by NHS Lothian, with 34.4 per cent of patients waiting beyond the target time, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (34 per cent) and NHS Lanarkshire (33.5 per cent).

Opposition politicians said the figures were symptomatic of the current crisis in the NHS.

Scottish Conservative Shadow Health Secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane called them a “devastating” indictment of Humza Yousaf’s stewardship of the health service.

"It’s disgraceful that fewer than 70 per cent of patients are being seen within four hours,” he said.

Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton warned the waiting times are “not safe”, and would “prove deadly”.

“If people hold off asking for help, small problems will become much worse. The ripple effects of this emergency care crisis will roll on for years to come,” he said.

He added: “This is the worst it’s been in over a decade. The Health Secretary must commit to a full independent inquiry into the unnecessary deaths arising of this emergency care crisis. There needs to be accountability from the top.”

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “A&E services are in crisis, with the situation rapidly deteriorating with every passing week.

“Hard-pressed frontline staff have been sounding the alarm for months, but the Health Secretary has spectacularly failed to take action.”

It comes after Mr Yousaf pledged £10 million in funding to help “ease pressures” on A&E, including placing physiotherapists and occupational therapists in emergency departments to reduce unnecessary admissions.

