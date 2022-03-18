The ONS estimates that one in 14 people had the virus in the week to March 12.

A total of 376,300 were thought to be infected, up from 299,900, or one in 18, the previous week.

This is the highest infection level since the ONS infection survey began in Autumn 2020.

In England the ONS estimated that around one in 20 people had Covid in the same week, while in Wales the figure was one in 25, and in Northern Ireland it was also one in 14.

The ONS described the trend in Northern Ireland as “uncertain”.

It comes amid a recent surge in cases and hospitalisations in Scotland.

Some 2,038 people were reported in hospital with Covid in Scotland on Thursday, with 31 in intensive care.

A total of 9,721 new cases were reported, but Public Health Scotland said this was an underestimate, as due to a technical error the figures did not cover a full 24 hour period.

The Omicron subvariant BA.2 is now believed to be the dominant strain in Scotland, accounting for over 80 per cent of cases.

Some health boards believe this week is the “toughest they have faced” during the pandemic, Health secretary Humza Yousaf said on Thursday.

Speaking to the Covid-19 Recovery Committee, he said: “I’m not speaking out of turn by saying, in the conversations that I’ve had in the course of this week with health boards and my officials have had this week, many of the health boards have given us the consistent message that they feel that this week is probably the toughest week they have faced in the course of the pandemic.”

