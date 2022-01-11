Covid Scotland: NHS waiting lists branded 'unacceptable" as cancelled operations and A&E waits increase

The number of planned operations which were cancelled in November increased by a fifth compared to the month before, figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) reveal.

It comes as a separate report from PHS revealed the number of hospital beds occupied by patients ready to be discharged dropped by three per cent in November, but remained 40 per cent higher than the figure in November 2020.

And waiting times at Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments in Scotland have worsened again, with just 71.6 per cent of patients seen and admitted, transferred or discharged in four hours in the week to January 2.

A nurse wearing an FFP3 face mask works on a patient in a critical care unit. Picture: PA Media

The Scottish Government target is 95 per cent.

The NHS in Scotland has been working under extraordinary pressure since the summer, amid widespread staff shortages and exceptionally high demand.

Several health boards are receiving assistance from the military, and NHS Grampian has warned it may be forced to declare a major incident before the end of the week.

Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said the country is in a “full-blown NHS crisis” with lives on the line due to the failures of government.

“Thousands of Scots are waiting in A&E departments and on ever-lengthening waiting lists for treatment – this is unacceptable,” she said.

She added: “The SNP’s repeated failure to support social care services has allowed the scandal of delayed discharge to rear its head again, leading to thousands of Scots being stranded in hospital due to lack of provision.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesperson, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, also labelled the figures “unacceptable”.

“Despite the wonderful support of UK armed forces, our under-resourced A&E departments simply can’t cope with the huge demands being placed upon them – and the blame for that lies squarely with the SNP Government,” he said.

“When Scotland’s largest health board – Greater Glasgow and Clyde – is pleading with patients to stay away from A&E unless their condition is life-threatening, the Health Secretary simply has to wake up and get a grip of his brief.”

Some 20,587 planned operations were cancelled in November, a 23 per cent increase on the 16,704 the month before.

Of these, 624 were cancelled because of clinical reasons, such as the patient being unwell or unprepared for the procedure, and 523 were cancelled due to capacity or non-clinical reasons, including there not being enough staff available.

There were 21,861 visits to A&E in Scotland over Hogmanay week, amid warnings from several health boards asking the public to stay away unless their condition is very urgent or life-threatening.

Some 1,296 patients spent more than eight hours waiting in A&E, while 299 waited for over 12 hours.

