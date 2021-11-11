Covid Scotland: Nursing staff back industrial action over pay

Some 58 per cent of respondents said they would be prepared to stop all work in strike action.

A total of 89.5 per cent said they would take part in industrial action short of strike action, which could including taking allocated breaks, refusing to work over time, and strictly observing shift start and end times.

The RCN will use these results to consider next steps, union representatives said. A statutory industrial action ballot would be required before any industrial action could take place.

The indicative ballot was launched after the RCN rejected a pay offer from the Scottish Government earlier this year.

Around 30 per cent of eligible members responded, which the union said was a higher than expected engagement rate.

The RCN has approximately 40,000 members in Scotland.

Julie Lamberth, Chair of the RCN Scotland Board, said: “The thought of taking industrial action does not sit well with nursing staff. So the response from members to our indicative ballot demonstrates how difficult things are within the NHS.

"The Scottish government must act now to protect patient safety and ensure we can retain and recruit the nursing workforce Scotland needs.”

Graham Revie, Chair of the RCN Trade Union Committee said: “The years of being under-valued have taken their toll and the pressure of the pandemic has left many considering their future in the profession.

"The link between low pay, staff shortages and patient safety is clear. We will now be considering our next steps in our campaigns to achieve staffing for safe and effective care and fair pay for nursing.”

Scottish Labour’s Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said the vote should “shame” the government.

“The overwhelming demand for action shows just how badly nurses have been treated,” she said.

“It is a disgrace that they have been pushed to this unprecedented measure in the aftermath of their heroic efforts during the pandemic.

“Nobody wants to strike, but applause doesn’t pay bills.

“The SNP must give nurses the fair deal they deserve so we can avoid the need for industrial action.”

Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP, said: “The fact that nurses are set to strike should set alarm bells ringing among the SNP Government.

“Nurses have gone above and beyond during the pandemic and it is clear they are now past breaking point.

“SNP Ministers have failed time and time again to fully give our frontline nurses the resources they require to deliver the care patients need - as the record number of vacancies indicates.

“Nurses voting for strike action is endemic of the crisis engulfing our NHS on Humza Yousaf’s watch. He must urgently intervene to ensure this action does not go ahead.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

