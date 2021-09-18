Over 6,000 new cases of covid have been recorded in Scotland, according to the latest Scottish Government figures (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

On September 18, the Scottish Government reported that 6,116 new cases of covid have been recorded.

Sadly, there have been a further 27 deaths amongst people who tested positive for the virus.

Out of the 73,358 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results, 9.0% of these were positive.

A Scottish Government spokesperson added that there may be variability in the number of new cases and tests reported in the latest 24 hour period.

They added: “This is due to a backlog of data being processed following technical issues affecting reporting on 16 September 2021.”

A total of 99 people were in intensive care and 1,052 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid.

In the vaccination process, 4,151,735 people have received their first dose and 3,802,183 have received their second dose.

