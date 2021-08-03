Covid Scotland: Updated advice on vaccines for children expected 'within days'

The Scottish Government is also developing an app to prove Covid vaccine status, which will initially be intended for international travel but may be used in some domestic settings.

The JCVI has so far advised only that children aged 12 to 17 who are particularly vulnerable are given a Covid vaccine.

But the Scottish Government would like to see this extended to all children in that age group, for which the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has deemed the Pfizer vaccine safe and effective.

Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith wrote to the JCVI in July asking for further consideration of the decision.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday she expects updated advice to be issued “within days”.

She said: “I am hoping, possibly veering towards expecting, updated advice from the JCVI literally in the next day or so, and I very much hope that that expectation will prove to be the case.

“I am hoping, but this is for the JCVI to advise, that they will recommend further vaccination of people in the 12 to 17 year old age group.”

Ms Sturgeon said she is hoping for “firm updated recommendations” that 16 and 17 year olds be offered the vaccine as a priority.

She said: “Assuming it is safe and the risk benefit analysis bears this out, I would like to see us in the fullness of time… offer vaccination to all people in that age group.

“I am particularly hopeful that we will see firm updated recommendations as a priority for 16 and 17 year olds.”

Ms Sturgeon urged young people to take up a vaccine when offered it, especially before enjoying new freedoms such as the opening of nightclubs.

The Scottish Government is “keeping options open” on the use of Covid vaccine passports for access to some higher risk venues in future.

But Ms Sturgeon added: “I would be passionately and fundamentally opposed to their use for access to public services or anything that was seen as essential for people.”

