Here are the 12 Scottish areas with the lowest vaccination rates as Scotland awaits news of restrictions easing.

Covid vaccination in Scotland: Here are the 12 Scottish areas with the lowest vaccination rates as Scotland awaits news of restrictions easing

These are the 12 local authority areas in Scotland with the lowest vaccination per population rates as the country waits to hear whether we will be moving to Level zero later this month.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:15 pm

According to Scottish government data, as of July 6, 3,138,366 people had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,881,214 people had received their second dose.

Nicola Sturgeon is due to update Scots on Tuesday, July 13, on whether the country will move down to Level zero on July 19 as set out by the Scottish Government’s timetable.

Scotland currently has five of the top 10 Covid-19 hotspots in Europe, including Tayside, Lothian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Here are the 12 local authorities in Scotland with the lowest vaccine rates as of July 6.

1. City of Edinburgh

The City of Edinburgh has administered the smallest percentage per population of second doses out of all of the local authority areas in Scotland. 217,322 people have received their second dose of the vaccine - 49.7 per cent of the population.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. Glasgow City

Glasgow City has administered 268,734 second doses of the vaccine - 51.5 per cent of the population.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Aberdeen City

Aberdeen City has administered second doses of the vaccine to 101,748 people - 53.6 per cent of the population.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. Dundee City

Dundee City has administered 71,185 second doses of the vaccine - 58.1 per cent of the population.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
ScotlandNicola SturgeonEurope
Next Page
Page 1 of 3