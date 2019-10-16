Dave Godden plays his part in fight against MS

Dave Godden was a medical professor at the University of Aberdeen when he lost the feeling in his left hand and was diagnosed with MS. However, next month he will be ­performing his album Life Stories at the Pleasance Cabaret Bar.

Dave said: “I began the Life ­Stories project in 2018 when I released an album with all proceeds going to the MS Society. Relapsing MS has affected my life in many ways.

“I retired early from medicine and numbness in my hand forced me to give up some instruments altogether and causes difficulties with others, but I am lucky that I can still play and have been well enough to get this done.

“Each song in the Life Stories project tells a story – some are serious, some are light hearted, but they all deal with real life and it seems that people can relate to them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Edinburgh News, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have already had two very ­successful concerts in the Highlands and all of the proceeds from the ­concerts and album sales go to the MS Society Scotland, which does superb work directly supporting people more severely affected than me, as well as funding research.

“For the Edinburgh concert, I am delighted to be joined by two well-known local folk singers, Sylvia MacGowan and Eileen Penman, as well as musicians Roy Campbell and Jeff Collins, who play on the album with me.”

Life Stories features traditional tunes with a country flavour, some with a jazz twist, autobiographical narrative songs ranging from the melancholy of The Man on the Road to upbeat tributes to his wife (The Good Stuff) and family times (The Orange Van), memorable acquaintances (The Big Man) and the joy of Coming Home.

Poignantly, he is now unable to play the whistle tune composed for his friend Dr Malcolm Steven, who first diagnosed his condition. The album also features a moving tribute to extraordinary ­cellist Jacqueline du Pré, who at a young age was diagnosed with MS, which ­subsequently ended her career due to her symptoms.

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Dave as he ­continues to use his musical talent to raise funds for the fight to stop MS.

“Life Stories is a great album and we’re looking forward to seeing him live in action when he visits Edinburgh.

“More than 11,000 people in Scotland have MS – one of the highest rates in the world – and it is only with the support of our community and fundraisers that we can continue to push for more, and better, treatments.”