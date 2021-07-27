Determined Edinburgh charity fundraiser plans to pedal from Land's End to John O' Groats

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

John Purcell aged 47, was due to cycle from Tromso in Norway to Berlin, Germany last summer. Difficulties in travelling through multiple countries meant that the trip was cancelled and John had to think again.

He said: “This year, I will be staying closer to home for an alternative challenge – the official GBDuro route. A 4 stage, 2,000km Individual Time Trial (ITT), it features nearly 30,000m elevation (that’s around 3 and a half times up Mt Everest).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In it for the long haul: John Purcell

“I aim to complete the route in a maximum time of 12 days. Starting at Land’s End, England and ending in John O’Groats, Scotland, this will take me up some of the highest peaks in the country, on roads, gravel paths, up mountains, through forests, muddy bogs and whatever other terrain lies along the way. This is no ordinary adventure – relatively few people have ever actually made it to the end of the route. I will be starting the challenge on Sunday August 8th 2021 from Land’s End, and can safely say that this is going to be seriously tough.

“As someone who is very keen to support the vital and compassionate work CHAS carries out, it is my honour to represent them and to try and raise as much as I can to help them continue their mission.”Senior Community and Challenge Events Fundraiser Fiona Leslie said: “We are thrilled that John has chosen CHAS as the charity to fundraise for in this effort, which we understand is a superhuman task for even the most seasoned cyclist. We wish him well on the trip.

“The funds and awareness raised by John will help CHAS on our mission to reach every single baby, child and young person who needs them, despite the current situation.”

CHAS has dramatically transformed its increasingly important services by setting up Scotland’s first ever virtual hospice to support children and families who are having to completely self-isolate.

Follow John’s training for the event at www.strava.com/athletes/johnpurcell

To donate to John’s page, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-purcell21

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.