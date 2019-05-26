Edinburgh army vet says fruit and veg diet helped him fight back from brain tumour

A BRAVE veteran who battled back from an incurable brain tumour is taking on another challenge - fundraising to save lives around the world.

Thrown out of elite officer training college Sandhurst for “swinging naked from a chandelier”, Archie Douglas, from Newhaven, had a colourful 20-year career in the army.

He signed up as a squaddie before rising to the rank of major with the King’s Own Scottish Borderers, retiring in 2012 and diagnosed just nine months later.

“When I got diagnosed, I dived head-first into Dr. Google. I believed everything was written in Dr. Google,” said married father-of-two Archie, 46.

“So I became an acid-alkaline convert, a raw vegan convert, a juicing diet convert. In the end I needed an entire course of treatment to put out the fire that I had lit within my own body.”

“I was in agony. Not because of the tumour or the treatment, but because of the way I was abusing my body when I was trying to do the right thing.”

“I was living in Doune at the time and I would forage across the hills of Doune looking for something that might save my life.”

Archie’s tumour was the size of a small hand when discovered with medics believing successive rugby and boxing injuries were to blame.

“My children were young when I was diagnosed,” he said. “I wanted to ensure them by breathing hope, encouragement and inspiration into their lives.

“I sat down with a dietitian who helped me develop my balanced diet.

“Did you know that the humble carrot will kill cancer? Did you know that the humble cherry tomato will not only kill cancer but will also help prevent cancer from growing, and if it is there, stop it from expanding. The red grape, Brazil nuts, blueberries, raspberries - they will kill cancer.”

A keen walker, doctors advised Archie to only walk with a companion after he suffered two seizures in the mountains.

“It is time people took responsibility for their own health,” he said. “It is much easier to get people to give money to buy something they don’t need than it is to get people to give money for people in need.

“When I had the brain tumour people were throwing money at me. They feel sorry for you.

“The frustration is I speak well and I look well, people are constantly saying to me ‘oh you look so well’ but it is because I am not exposing them to the harsh realities of how difficult it can become.”

Facing the possibility of the tumour returning, Archie is asking people to sponsor him £1 a month in his ongoing fight - with all proceeds going to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

The DEC comprises 14 leading UK aid charities and launches appeals to help those caught up in the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

“My goal is not to be a burden but to give back to society,” said Archie. “This [raising money for DEC] gives me a purpose, and no person can live life without a purpose.”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit Archie’s fundraising page at: www.beatthebeastchallenge.co.uk