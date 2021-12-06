Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Make 2nds Count charity has installed two Trees of Hope in the city - one in McLarens on the Corner, in Morningside Road, and another in the Cold Town House,Grassmarket - as part of its festive fundraising campaign. Both venues are owned by the Signature Group which is also donating a percentage of profits from a special dish on their menus to the charity.

The aim of the campaign is to raise £15,000 to fund further research into secondary breast cancer, a disease which kills 100 women a month in the UK. Also known as metastatic, advanced or stage IV breast cancer, it is a cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body.

Lisa Fleming, 38, of Edinburgh, who founded the charity after having been diagnosed with primary and secondary breast cancer in 2017, said the value of donations could not be underestimated.

“Last year, the first year of our Tree of Hope campaign, we had an amazing response and outstripped our £10,000 target by several thousand pounds so we’re aiming a bit higher this year,” said Lisa, whose cancer is now in her bones and brain.

“The generosity of those who contribute to our fundraising has allowed us to make several important grants to researchers and donations from our trees will fund even more new and innovative projects, maintaining our mission to give hope to patients and their families affected by SBC, particularly at this special festive time.”

The baubles, of which there are real and virtuals versions available, will decorate the charity’s trees over December before they are sent to the donors as a special keepsake in January. Donors also have the option to dedicate a bauble to a cancer patient or lost loved one.

Individual Baubles of Hope are £25, with corporate Baubles of Hope available for £100.

Emma Hall, head of fundraising and engagement with the charity, said: “Every family has cherished decorations that come out every year, baubles that mean something poignant to them personally, and this is just a lovely way of sharing a bit of that special Christmas spirit with others.

“It really is the most wonderful time of the year and we’re confident that people will embrace our message of hope this festive season by taking the opportunity to add some sparkle to our trees and to boost our research funds.”

Siobhán Leith, head of sales and marketing at the Signature Group, added: “Signature Group is delighted to be supporting Make 2nds Count for the second year. We’re so grateful to the six venues in our group who are hosting the Trees of Hope in order to be a voice within our communities. The work that this charity does is so important and we’re proud to be able to help raise awareness and funds through this fun and meaningful initiative.”

