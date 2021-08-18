Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Cramond’s head of maintenance, Billy Early, built new accessible planters, alongside a programme of events designed for residents.

Bulb planting sessions and walks around the home’s grounds have followed more than 18 months of Covid restrictions.

Christian Daraio, one of the team at the care home, said: “There is a real sense of optimism growing here as lockdown continues to ease and it is perfect timing to focus more on our lovely gardens and expand our horizons again.

“We have many green thumbed gardening enthusiasts at Cramond Residence. Thanks to our new easily accessible planters, all residents with a keen interest in gardening have been able to get involved. The home has also been able to welcome family and friends back into the grounds so I’m sure our residents will take great pride in being able to help add a touch of colour to the home too. Gardening is a hugely beneficial way to keep our elderly residents mobile and active whilst doing something they enjoy in the fresh air.”

