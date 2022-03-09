The Sottish Social Services Council ruled that Rebecca Harley, who worked in Edinburgh, would be removed from their Register for Support Workers after her case was brought before them.

They found that, in November 2019, she had “restrained a service user’s hand” between her arm and body, then shouted “she is pathetic” and hit her on the hand.

They continued: "Your actions were physically and verbally abusive.

Edinburgh carer struck off after 'restraining' service user and calling them 'pathetic'. Picture: Scottish Social Services Council offices.

“They risked causing physical and emotional harm to the service user.

“Your use of restraint was unnecessary and contrary to your employer’s policy."

The report went on to say that Ms Harley’s behaviour “indicates a values issue and loss of control which cannot be easily remediated.”

During the investigation, the SSSC felt that Ms Harley “changed” her account of the incident “in an attempt to minimise” her behaviour, and provided little “insight, regret or apology”.

The noted the factors in her favour included the fact that this was an isolated incident, and not part of a wider pattern of behaviour. And also that she has been registered for five years, with no prior incident and had cooperated fully with the SSSC’s investigation.

However, they took the decision to remove her from their register, saying “the behaviour was directed towards a vulnerable person in your care.

"Although there was no reported harm as the service user lacks capacity, there was the potential for physical and emotional harm”.

The notice came into effect on March 4, 2022.

