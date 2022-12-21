A woman with a life-threatening nut allergy has spoken of her frustration with the Edinburgh Christmas Market after she was served food containing nuts – despite her explaining her allergy prior to purchase.

Mozma Ahmed from Edinburgh, who is allergic to peanuts, tree nuts and sesame, visited the market’s Mini Pancakes stall on Sunday (December 18), and ordered a chocolate crepe.

The 25-year-old said: "After having my first bite I realised it was not milk chocolate and in fact it was Nutella. So I went back to the woman and asked what she gave me. She said it was Nutella. I told her I had informed her about my allergies and asked for milk chocolate, so why was I given Nutella? The women said ‘there is no difference between milk chocolate and Nutella’.

A woman with a life-threatening nut allergy says she was served nutella at Edinburgh Christmas Market (Photo Ian Georgeson)

"As someone who has severe life-threatening allergies, there is a huge difference, and in fact it’s a difference between life and death. The women started giving me really bad attitude, speaking to me rudely. So I just asked for the refund and walked away.”

Mozma said she was then confronted by a man claiming to be a manager. She said: “The man rudely said to me ‘so what do you want me to do about this? All staff are very highly trained in health and safety’.

“Firstly, this man came up to me and made this an issue between us. Secondly, I never went out of my way to find a manager to complain. Thirdly, I have worked in a restaurant before and I am aware that any UK food businesses must inform customers if they use any of the 14 allergens as ingredients in the food and drinks they provide. Nutella falls under tree nuts. Therefore, a person who is trained should know not to give Nutella when a customer asks for milk chocolate, as this is misleading and a breach of regulations.”

Mozma said: “I explained to the man that I could have ended up in a hospital as my allergies are severe and life-threatening. The man again rudely said to me ‘so what do you want me to do about it? Do you want me to fire her, it’s her last day anyway’. I told him I didn’t want her fired, just made aware about food allergies. I just wanted an apology and we could have ended it there."

After being confronted by the stall holder again, Mozma left the market with swelling and tingling in her mouth. By the time she got home she said her eyes were red and swollen, she had difficulty breathing and was sick all night.

Speaking about her experience at the Christmas market, Mozma said: “I understand people can make genuine mistakes. But because the woman was ignorant, taking no responsibility, and arguing with me, I was put in a very uncomfortable situation. Especially when the man rudely said to me twice ‘what do you want me to do about this?’ I will be making a formal complaint.”