Edinburgh couple among first to trial new male contraceptive gel

A Capital couple are hoping to lead the way when it comes to revolutionising the male contraceptive market by taking part in a new Edinburgh University trial.

James Owers, 29, and Diana Bardsley, 27, who live in The Grange area of the city, are among 450 couples across Edinburgh and Manchester testing the gel, which is rubbed on the shoulders and pecs of the male body once a day.

It contains a mixture of progesterone and testosterone. Progesterone switches off sperm production in the testes and testosterone offsets a drop in testosterone that this causes.

Side effects can include weight gain, low moods, acne, and a lower libido.

However, since starting the trial around six weeks ago, James says that he has only suffered minor side effects, including a small amount of acne on his back, and has actually seen a slight increase in his sex drive.

He told the Edinburgh Evening News: "The current contraceptive options for men are woeful.

"A vasectomy is a little too permanent for me, I do want children in the future, and condoms just aren't reliable.

"I want to be part of something that changes things and we are perfectly placed to take this opportunity."

The drug comes in a dispenser that is similar in size and function to toothpaste.

James, a PhD student at Edinburgh University, applies the gel once a day, in the morning after his shower, and then has to avoid contact with Diana to avoid passing on a dose of testosterone.

He is also advised to sleep with a t-shirt on in the evening or to shower before bed.

Early signs show that the gel is having the desired effect and James is hopeful that it will continue to progress in the right direction.

He added: "My sperm count is currently down to 0, and we are now at a stage where this is the only form of contraception we are allowed to use.

"I think we are the first on the trial to get to that stage, so that's exciting."

If the trial results are encouraging, the researchers hope there will be interest from pharmaceutical companies to take the product to market within the next few years.

The trial is currently recruiting men aged between 18 and 50 who are in a stable relationship with a woman aged between 18 and 34.

For details call 0161 276 3296 (Manchester) or 0131 242 2669 (Edinburgh).