Edinburgh Detox Health Beauty Wellness Festival 2019: location, cost and what it’s all about

Refresh your body and soul with this festival for all things detox

Have you been spending a bit too much time online? Feeling stressed out or run down? Then the upcoming Detox Health Beauty Wellness Festival in Edinburgh might be just the thing for you.

Branded as a “feel good festival for your soul”, this weekend’s Detox Festival aims to have you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

When and where is it?

The Detox Festival will take place on Saturday 11 May. It starts at 10am, with registration available from 9:45am, and runs throughout the day, until 5:30pm.

The event will be held at Archerfield Walled Garden. Situated in North Berwick, and you can reach the festival from the centre of Edinburgh in a variety of ways.

Driving will only take you roughly 40 minutes, and either the 124 or X5 bus would take around an hour and a half.

What’s the event?

The festival is a day filled with everything regarding detox, health and beauty. Including yoga and fitness classes, relaxing beauty treatments, talks and workshops, the event also offers attendees freebies and discounts.

Bringing together experts in the field, healthy food and drink vendors and some of the biggest names in skincare, this event is perfect for those needing a little TLC.

According to the festival website , the events taking place will include:

Fitness classes by Lululemon

Discounted prices on treatments and alternative therapies

Walks and talks around the estate where the festival is held with mindfulness experts

Exclusive discounts on products and treatments from brands who will be at the festival

Complementary treatments in their Retreat Zone

The festival originated last year. The 2018 debut of the event had brands like Harvey Nichols, Neal’s Yard and Fletcher’s Cottage Spa in attendance.

Following its success from last year, this weekend's festival has gotten bigger, with the addition of chefs, doctors and therapists.

How much does it cost?

Tickets cost £35, which includes the cost of all activities offered at the festival.

You can get your tickets here.