Edinburgh FGM survivor welcomes new law to help end ‘abhorrent’ practice

A planned new law in Scotland will give women and children thought to be at risk of female genital mutilation (FGM) more protection.

The legislation would enable courts to issue protection orders to safeguard those who may be under pressure to undergo FGM.

The practice has been a specific criminal offence in the UK since 1985 and involves the external female genitals being partially or totally cut off, or other injury to the area.

FGM survivor Neneh Bojang, from Edinburgh, welcomed the proposed legislation, which also will include statutory guidance for professionals and agencies working to eradicate the crime.

Ms Bojang said: “I was just nine years old when I was subjected to FGM. It was excruciating and has caused me pain throughout my life.

“If this bill prevents even just one woman from going through the same, then in my eyes, it will be a success.”

In February, it emerged that medics in Scotland’s biggest cities have treated victims of female genital mutilation (FGM) on more than 230 occasions in the past two years.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it had identified women with FGM on at least 138 occasions in 2017 and 2018.

Meanwhile, in NHS Lothian, 93 occasions were noted. Police Scotland has carried out a number of investigations but no prosecutions are pending at present.

Launching the lodged the Female Genital Mutilation (Protection and Guidance) (Scotland) Bill at Holyrood, Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie said: “FGM is a deeply abhorrent practice and a fundamental violation of the human rights of women and girls.

“It is a physical manifestation of deep-rooted gender inequality.

“FGM is already illegal. This bill will provide for increased protection with the introduction of protection orders and putting guidance on a statutory footing to improve the response of services.”

If passed, it will enable people at risk of FGM, those who have been subjected to it, a local authority, the police or the Lord Advocate to apply to court for a protection order.

Female Genital Mutilation has been a specific criminal offence in the UK since the passage of the Prohibition of Female Circumcision Act 1985. The Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation (Scotland) Act 2005 repealed and re-enacted the provisions of the 1985 Act.

High-profile campaigners against FGM include the Somali-borm former supermodel Iman, the widow of the late David Bowie, who was one of the few children of her generation to escape the Muslim tradition.

A court will be able to make an FGM Protection Order to protect a person at risk of being subjected to FGM. An application for a Protection Order will be able to be made by a person at risk or victim, a local authority, Police Scotland, the Lord Advocate or any other person with the permission of the court.