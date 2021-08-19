Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Gran-of-three Patricia Quigley is taking part in a 10K walk to raise money for research into a life-threatening condition that can affect identical twins.

TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome) is a rare condition where part of the blood flow is diverted from one ‘donor’ twin to the ‘recipient’ which can affect one twins’ growth and put strain on the others’ heart.

Good cause: Patricia Quigley with her grandsons

Patricia said that when her daughter Rachel discovered she was expecting identical twin boys they were told about the condition.

“We did a lot of research and Twins Trust was a fantastic source of information. As she was pregnant during lockdown we all looked to the charity for support and information about TTTS – because of the website and booklets available we felt we knew what to look out for.

“Rachel became a member of the charity and has benefitted from courses and enjoys reading the magazine.”

Thankfully, Rachel did not have TTTS and while her boys Ben and Ruairi were delivered early and had to spend some time in neo-natal care, they are now bouncing 11-month-olds and the apple of their big brother Finlay’s eye.

Patricia added: “We have no twins in the family so everything was new to us. TTTS is a condition we had never even heard of.

“This is why when I saw the walk advertised to raise money for research into the condition and to support other research projects at the Twins Trust Centre, I jumped at the chance to help.”

Patricia will be walking on Sunday from her home in central Edinburgh out of the city past the castle and Arthur’s Seat towards the coast at Portobello and home again.

You can support the charity here https://www.justgiving.com/twinstrust

