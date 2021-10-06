Edinburgh health bosses assure public ‘NHS Lothian holds sufficient stock’ following yesterday’s vaccine shortage

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Dozens of people were told to leave the Ingliston centre without their Covid-19 jab yesterday afternoon (October 5).

Confused people expecting to receive their vaccine were left “anxious” and “frustrated” after they were told to “come back tomorrow” for their vaccine.

Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership have confirmed that the Royal Highland Centre’s vaccine hub now has enough stock to continue roll out

Health chiefs said changes to delivery were caused by issues transporting supplies which left the centre short of stock.

A spokesperson from the partnership confirmed that sufficient vaccines have now been received and normal appointments will resume.

The spokesperson said: “There was a slight delay in topping up vaccination stocks at the Royal Highland Centre on Tuesday morning, due to the level of demand across other sites, and some people were asked to return the following day.”

“However this was resolved within an hour and we can confirm that NHS Lothian hold sufficient stock for this part of our programme.”

Cancelled appointments have caused anxiety among the city’s older population, many of whom had to leave the centre without their booster jab.

Joyce Shade and her husband David Shade, both 80, travelled from Corstorphine to Ingilston, to attend their 11.23am appointment.

Arriving at the centre at 11am the elderly couple joined a queue of more than 10 vehicles waiting to access the car park.

A centre worker approached each car in turn and told them they would not be able to get their vaccine today but to come back tomorrow.

Left confused and anxious by the change of appointment Ms Shade spent the afternoon speaking to NHS Lothian trying to arrange a new appointment time.

The pensioner has now been able to book a new appointment for herself and her husband but said the experience has left her feeling “worried”.

She added: “I felt very sorry for the elderly people who had taken the bus and had gotten soaked, at least we had the car.

“Many people suffered unnecessary anxiety and worry over this situation.”

