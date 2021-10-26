Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Members of the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board said they had been surprised at the suggestion from chief officer Judith Proctor and argued the support and scrutiny offered by the board was even more important at a time of crisis.

Instead, the board is expected to agree meetings should continue but most normal business will be put on hold so they can focus on the frontline emergency.

In her report to the board, Ms Proctor highlights a build-up of demand for social care, with an increase in referrals, more people being assessed as needing help and more people waiting to be discharged from hospital, as well as continuing staff shortages due to rising Covid cases.

She said: “Given the nature of this operational emergency officers must prioritise effort in support of delivering a response and in supporting frontline delivery, management of the risk and oversight.”

She proposed all formal EIJB and committee meetings be cancelled for December and January with a possible resumption in February to be decided nearer the time. Under the EIJB rules, urgent decisions would be taken by the chief officer in consultation with the chair and vice-chair.

But Tory councillor Phil Doggart, who is on the EIJB, said it was essential the use of public funds was subject to public scrutiny.

Tory councillor Phil Doggart says scrutiny is essential

"The EIJB allocates a lot of public money and it is totally inappropriate to suspend oversight of how that money is spent and how services are provided.

"While I have a lot of sympathy for officers struggling to manage services, the scrutinising and supportive role a board offers should not be abandoned at a time of crisis”.

Other board members voiced similar views.

Lib Dem Robert Aldridge said the proposal had come out of the blue.

“We're all aware of the huge pressure health and social care are under but it's important the board continues to take any decisions which might be controversial and to support the staff.

“I'm all for limiting agendas but it is vital the board is able to have its say, particularly as there are very controversial items that might happen as a result of the pressures.”

And Green councillor Melanie Main said the plan to suspend meetings seemed unprecedented.

“The board is there to scrutinise and to make decisions. If there’s a crisis and there are problems then scrutiny, some might say, is even more important and being able to support officers through what might be a very difficult situation."

EIJB chair and Labour councillor Ricky Henderson said he hoped the board could agree to putting routine items to one side in the meantime.

"The vice-chair and I are a bit uncomfortable about the whole idea of standing down governance for a period of months, although we absolutely recognise the seriousness of the situation on frontline services.

"The intention is to focus all the energy on the frontline situation and the workforce crisis. That way we are still getting regular updates, still scrutinising performance and decisions but we're doing it in a supportive way to get through the winter months because they are anticipating a very difficult winter.”

