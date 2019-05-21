Edinburgh knife attacker stabbed man in neck but told police he was the victim

A knife attacker who brutally stabbed a man in the neck in a murder bid claimed that he was left black and blue when trouble flared.

Martin Innes told police after he was arrested that he was the victim of a stabbing and showed officers a cut on his lip.

The High Court in Edinburgh.

READ MORE: Edinburgh council accused of discrimination over ending of cash payments

But Innes, 33, had stuck a knife in one victim's neck and wounded a second man on the face during a spree of violence.

Innes, of Hyvot Grove, Edinburgh, admitted attempting to murder Gordon Johnston, 40, by pursuing him and striking him on the neck with the weapon at the city's Moredunvale Place to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life, on September 29th last year.

He also admitted assaulting William Gray, 56, by repeatedly striking him on the head with a knife on the same date at the same street.

Innes also pled guilty when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday to behaving in a threatening manner by making violent threats, brandishing knives and striking a car with his fists and the weapons.

The court heard that on the day of the attack Mr Gray was allowed home to his flat in Moredunvale Place for a few hours from hospital after he was admitted the previous month following a neurological collapse.

Mr Johnston was also at the flat as he was a friend of Mr Gray's son, James Reilly.

Innes arrived at the address with a teenage girl but an argument broke out and he left.

Mr Johnston and Mr Reilly also left the property. Mr Reilly realised that Innes was armed with two knives and shouted "He's got a knife" and then "He's got another bigger one."

Advocate depute Margaret Barron said Innes punched Mr Johnston on the face and after a further struggle the attack victim tried to run off.

The prosecutor said: "Due to a spinal condition Mr Johnston was unable to run far. The accused caught up with Mr Johnston and stabbed him to the right side of his neck. The accused then left."

Mr Johnston was initially unaware he had been stabbed but began to feel weak and when he met up with Mr Reilly was told he had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital and was found to have a knife injury that was close to his right carotid artery and his windpipe.

Miss Barron said: "A penetrating injury to this area of the neck, near to vital structures in the neck, carries an obvious potential risk to life."

A private hire driver turned up to pick up Mr Gray and he got in the front passenger seat. A teenage girl saw Innes pull a knife from his sock and he approached the vehicle and began shouting at Mr Gray and said: "You all think I'm a dafty."

Innes struck Mr Gray on the face with the knife three times and his wounds were later washed and closed with steri-strips.

Police recovered two knives from the scene and took a statement from the teenage girl who received a phone call from Innes during the attack, which she put on loudspeaker. During it Innes was heard saying: "I stabbed him in the neck, the f***ing wee prick."

Innes was detained the following day and claimed that he was stabbed and told police: "I've no done anything. I'm the one black and blue."

Unemployed Innes, who has 26 previous convictions for offences, including serious assault, claimed that he had been set upon and only used his fists.

Defence counsel Kevin McCallum said Innes has "a significant record" and realised that a significant jail sentence was inevitable.

The judge, Lord Pentland, told Innes: "You have pled guilty to serious offences."

He deferred sentence on him until next month for the preparation of a background report with a full risk assessment. Innes was remanded in custody.