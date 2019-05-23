Edinburgh man claims he has to sit on his toilet to escape neighbour noise

A property owner has been told to install sound-proofing after a neighbour complained that the only place he could escape noise for some peace and quiet was by sitting on his toilet.

Fed-up Cameron Sinclair’s plight emerged yesterday as councillors agreed only to allow a six-month renewal of a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) licence following his complaints.

Mr Sinclair said he didn’t object to planning permission for an extension to the property in 2015 at the time because he was assured it would be sound-proofed.

But he insisted: “Around £2,000 to £3,000 of sound proofing was not installed. It led to a particularly stressful time for me and my seven-year-old son. We had one particular resident who issued threats.

“I didn’t object to it being built on the basis that it had sound proofing. Another resident has moved in who is also loud. It’s screaming this time.

“Sometimes I literally have had to go and sit on my toilet as that’s a place I cannot hear it.”

He added: “I have been promised something by the applicant and he didn’t do it. It seems like a pretty inexpensive thing to do.

“I cannot understand why they have not just installed the sound proofing. My trust that this is going to lead to a quiet home environment isn’t strong.”

Mr Sinclair added that he could have made several noise complaints to the police, but wasn’t sure of the correct procedure.

The owner of the property on Colinton Mains Road, Rajen Mawjee of Redcroft Care Homes, will have to install sufficient sound-proofing during the renewed six-month licence. Police Scotland confirmed they had last received a call complaining over noise levels in April 2018 but had not received anything more recently.

Edinburgh City Council’s regulatory service manager, Andrew Mitchell, told councillors that the authority has previously had no concerns over the history of the property.

And a representative for the applicant agreed that sound-proofing could be installed.

She said: “The measures we have implemented are sufficient without putting in place any additional measures.

“If we have to install insulation, we will respect the committee’s wishes. The service users usually go to bed at 9pm. The noises are not for a prolonged period.”

The committee decided to grant a renewal of the HMO licence for six months, rather than the two years as sought – and also demanded sound-proofing materials be installed to improve the situation.