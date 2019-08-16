Edinburgh nurse claims colleagues are ‘selfishly using disabled parking spots’

A nurse at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital in Morningside has accused fellow NHS employees of “selfishly abusing parking” by “stealing spots” from disabled patients and staff.

The nurse, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that the behaviour, often by the same people, has left blue badge holders “very stressed”.

She said: “Every day I see staff parking in blue badge spaces, particularly in the Mackinnon House car park and Andrew Duncan Clinic car park. This means that disabled patients and employees are unable to park in blue badge spaces because the system is being abused by selfish staff.”

Having worked at the hospital for over ten years she explained that this was a recurring problem that has been “going on for years”.

She said: “I often see patients with blue badges on their cars very stressed over not being able to find a parking space.

However, she added that staff sometimes feel forced to park in these spaces because “they have nowhere else”.

Car parking attendants are employed by the hospital to manage the hospital’s carparks.

They put warning stickers on the cars parked in disabled spaces asking that they don’t park there again.

But the nurse explained that this system “doesn’t work” as the sticker system has no repercussions.

She said: “There is no fine, and staff know this so they just peel the sticker off and park there the next day, early morning, again.”

She went on to say that security staff in the parking lot were “a big part of the problem” as they just allowed anyone to park anywhere.

She said: “Car park attendants are just allowing the same cars to park in the blue badge spaces. Just the other day I saw an attendant stop to share a joke with the driver and let him park in a disabled space even though they could clearly see no blue badge.”

She added: “Given that the NHS supposedly supports disabled people, I find it odd that staff do not do more to have these cars moved.”

Tracey McKigen, services director, Royal Edinburgh Hospital, NHS Lothian said: “The Royal Edinburgh Hospital has unrestricted open access allowing anyone to park on the site and to prevent inappropriate parking in disabled bays we undertake a number of measures. We also encourage staff to apply for car parking permits which gives the added advantage of allowing us to identify staff parking on the site.”