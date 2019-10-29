Edinburgh primary school sends warning to parents after needles found in nearby park
The warning was issued after needles were found in a park near Craigroyston Primary School
A primary school in Edinburgh has sent a warning to parents after needles were reportedly found nearby.
Craigroyston Primary School in Muirhouse posted a message on Facebook on Monday afternoon warning parents of the discovery of needles, while also informing that environmental services are aware of the issue.
The needles are said to have been found in a park near to Cleghorn Road, just a short distance from the primary school.
Craigroyston Primary School said on Facebook: "ALERT We have been advised that some needles have been left in the park near Cleghorn Road. Environmental services are aware.
"Please take care."