Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, which gives those taking part the chance to walk, jog or run a 10k or 5k route, is set to be held in Holyrood Park on Sunday, June 26.

People of all ages and abilities are being encouraged to sign up for either the 10k, which starts at 10am, or the 5k which starts at 11am.

Cancer Research UK Race For Life at Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, Sunday October 10th, 2021. Picture: Lesley Martin

And those who can’t make the June date can take part in the Pretty Muddy event, which sees racers make their ways around mud-splattered obstacle course, which hits Ingliston’s Royal Highland Centre on September 10.

There will be a 5k event for teenagers and adults as well as a kids’ event for those aged five to 12.

All money raised will go towards helping scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat 200 types of cancer.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life."

She added that the Race for Life events, which are in partnership with Tesco, will follow government guidelines around Covid-19.

“We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe,” she said.

“If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”

Anyone who signs up this month can pay half the normal entry fee by using code RFL22J50.

The full list of Race for Life events in Scotland is below:

May 8: Race for Life Stirling, 5k and 10k, Gannochy Sports Centre, University of Stirling. May 8: Race for Life Hopetoun House, 3k, 5k,10k, South Queensferry. May 15: Race for Life Fife, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy 5k, Pretty Muddy Kids, Beveridge Park, Abbotshill Road, Kirkcaldy. May 22: Race for Life Glasgow, 3k,5k,10k, Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, Glasgow. May 29: Race for Life Inverness, 5k, 10k, Bught Park, Inverness. June 12: Race for Life Irvine, 3k, 5k, 10k, Beach Park, Beach Drive, Irvine. June 12: Race for Life Aberdeen, 5k, 10k, Kings Links, Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen. June 19: Race for Life Dundee, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy 5k, Pretty Muddy Kids, Camperdown Park, Dundee. June 26: Race for Life Edinburgh, 5k, 10k, Holyrood Park, Queens Drive, Edinburgh. June 26: Race for Life Falkirk, 5k, 10k, Callendar Park, Callendar Road, Falkirk. September 10: Edinburgh Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids, Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh.

