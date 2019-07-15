Edinburgh's new children’s hospital flooded twice by 'inadequate' drainage

THE basement of Edinburgh’s troubled new children’s hospital flooded at least twice due to drainage problems last year, it has been claimed.

A source close to the project told the Evening News a drainage sump had not been designed for the volume of waste water it would have to cope with.

There are fears the hospital basement could flood again

He said the floods had been caused just by rainwater and despite extra pumps and filters being installed, it was not clear whether the drainage system would be adequate once the toilets, kitchen, showers and basins were all functioning.

The new £150m hospital had been due to open on July 9 but the transfer of services from the current Sick Kids Hospital was halted at the last minute because the ventilation system in the critical care unit did not meet national standards.

A separate flood - involving a burst hot water pipe, which sent a cascade of water gushing down the stairs of the new hospital, causing significant damage - hit the headlines in June last year. But the source said the two basement floods happened shortly before that, a week or so apart.

He said the water had been around eight inches deep and had led to skirting boards and wall panels needing replaced.

“It took about a dozen men the best part of a day just to clear the water with pumps.

“And that was all just with rainwater coming off the roof.”

He said the sump had been designed to take waste from eight foul water pipes but was going to have more than 20 feeding into it, as well as kitchen waster which was not originally planned for.

“The kitchen was only meant for preparing sandwiches and dry meals, not proper cooking so the drain was not designed to cope with fats and oils.”

He said extra pumps and filters had now been fitted to try to cope with the extra demands on the sump, but the basic design had not been changed and so it was not clear whether it would work.

“It hasn’t been tested yet. No-one can be confident the problem is solved until the hospital is properly up and running, with lots of toilets and wash basins and showers emptying at the same time.”

Edinburgh Western Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Staff and patients will be alarmed that basic drainage at the hospital is effectively bodged together from bits and pieces of plumbing work. It’s hugely concerning for the operation of the hospital.

“It will have implications for health and safety and it sounds as if no-one can give a categorical assurance that the hospital will be flood-free going forward.”

He called for plumbing experts to carry out a review in order to give clinicians and those who needed to use the hospital confidence it was fit for purpose.

Wallace Weir, project manager for IHSL, the consortium building the hospital, said: “We are not aware of any flooding incidents as a result of the sump. This has been designed in accordance with current standards. Likewise, the use of the kitchen has been fully considered. We believe this flood claim may relate to a leak in a riser elsewhere in the building although this was not as significant as the flooding in June, both incidents have been fully rectified.” He said the sump had been tested, commissioned and certified as complete by the independent tester to the NHS requirements.