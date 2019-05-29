Edinburgh Starbucks employee tells homeless man he can't swap sandwich despite egg allergy

An Edinburgh Starbucks employee was heard telling a homeless man who wanted to swap an unopened sandwich because of his egg allergy - "who would want that after you've touched it?"

A customer and eyewitness who was inside the Haymarket shop at the time told the Evening News they were "horrified" by the incident.

The Starbucks at Haymarket Train Station. Pic: Google Maps

READ MORE: Unexploded grenade forces Liberton Brae in Edinburgh into lockdown

The eyewitness, who has now decided to boycott the coffee chain, said another customer had just bought the food item for the homeless man on Wednesday morning.

The man came into the shop with the sealed sandwich and politely explained he was allergic to eggs before asking if he could swap it for another item of lesser or equal value.

But the eyewitness heard the staff member tell him: "Who would want that after you've touched it?"

Another staff member then apparently snatched the sandwich off the man and he walked out empty handed.

Another customer in the shop then caught the attention of another employee making coffee to say they saw someone buy it for the man - but the staff member just shrugged.

The eyewitness said they went outside and gave the man some cash and suggested he goes to a competitor to buy a sandwich.

As stated on its website, Starbucks runs an 'Our Community' partnership programme which aims to build strong relationships with community groups, local charities and people.

Starbucks has been contacted for comment.