Edinburgh woman's race against time to 'make memories' with fiancé

An Edinburgh woman and her fiancé are in a desperate race against her own body to get married before her back crushes her lungs.

Medics have warned Cori McGuire that her scoliosis – a condition that causes curvature of the spine – is putting her life at risk.

Cori, 26, suffers from a string of complex health ­problems and has been told she is not fit enough to go through surgery to prolong her life.

She wants to get married to fiancé Jamie Taylor, 17 so she can “feel normal” and the couple can enjoy the time they have together.

Cori, who is originally from Peebles, said: “I don’t have any family to rely on. I’ve spent most of my life in and out of hospital. It’s never been easy.

“I have never given up but the last few years have been a real struggle for me. I have a very low immune system and I seem to pick up every illness that is going around.

“I only have one and a half lungs. I’m very weak, fragile and have very little energy. My doctors told me that I’m not strong enough for surgery.

“They said the operation would take around 14 hours and they didn’t think I would be able to handle it. It’s too dangerous for me.

“Because they can’t do anything to straighten out my spine, my back is basically crushing my lungs.

“I don’t know exactly how long I have left, they can’t put a time on it. I know it’s just a matter of when. I’m just taking every day as it comes.”

Cori, who was born with achondroplasia – a form of dwarfism – also suffers chronic lung disease, a spinal disorder, pulmonary heart disease and sleep apnea.

The couple met on a dating website in February 2018 and Jamie asked Cori to marry him six months later.

Cori said: “Meeting Jamie completely changed my life. I never thought I would meet someone who is able to care for me the way Jamie does.

“I want to make memories with him and not just rely on him for care.”

The couple hope to tie the knot later this year and have asked for help meeting the cost of their big day as Cori spends most of her money on carers.

To donate to Cori and help her wedding dreams come true, visit gofundme.com