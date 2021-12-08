Edinburgh's homeless to receive meals and support over Christmas thanks to charity Crisis

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

In light of the pandemic, the charity has changed the way it provides it’s Christmas and year-round services - now promising a new ‘hybrid’ approach to its support.

Staff at Crisis Skylight Edinburgh will provide a mix of online and in-person events, aimed at providing support and helping service users identify routes out of homelessness.

Crisis plans to feed and provide support to Edinburgh's homeless people over Christmas and New Year

The charity will deliver 300 hot meals directly to homeless people over Christmas and Boxing day, as well as running events through the month, such as fitness days, a carol service, a coffee morning, and wellbeing sessions for locals experiencing homelessness.

Staff will also support service users remotely via phone calls and virtual events, ensuring no member is left alone at Christmas.

Colleen Kelly, director of Crisis Skylight Edinburgh, said: “No one should be homeless and alone at Christmas. It’s not right that anyone should spend the holidays rough sleeping, in temporary accommodation or separated from friends and family.

“Crisis works to support people at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness all year round, but Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for people experiencing homelessness.

“Covid has meant we’ve made some changes to our Christmas services to ensure we can keep our members, volunteers and staff safe, but that will not stop us from working with our volunteers to offer support to people in Edinburgh.

“We don’t want, or intend, to be here delivering our Christmas services in another 50 years.

“We know it’s within our reach to end homelessness altogether – and what’s happened during the pandemic has reinforced that – but until that time comes, we’ll still be here at Christmas and all year-round helping people directly out of homelessness and campaigning for the social changes needed to end it altogether.”

Over 200 volunteers will help Crisis deliver its services in Edinburgh, although the charity still needs materials to make up wellness packs and gift-boxes distributed to service users.

If you wish to support Crisis this Christmas, you can donate at: www.thingstogetme.com/250634ae33e4/crisis-at-christmas-gift-box

