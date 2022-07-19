Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite said the council are being served notice on Wednesday of the vote over a possible walkout after workers reported that elderly people who use lifeline alarms, often after a fall, are being left without help for hours – some overnight.

Family members are being asked to step in before the workers are even notified amid shortages that have seen staff cut by half from two teams down to one, the union said.

It comes after call handling at the monitoring and response service previously operated by the council was outsourced to Newham Council in May, which the union was told was on a temporary basis.

But Unite claims it is causing ‘chaos’ resulting in significant delays helping patients and family members being asked to intervene before teams are even alerted to emergencies.

One incident in June saw an elderly man dragged by his son across the floor, on instruction by a call handler, resulting in a dislocated shoulder.

Another woman in her eighties was told to pick her husband up off the floor.

Unite said one family was asked to attend an emergency in Edinburgh – from Cyprus.

Vulnerable older people who have an alarm or pendants which detect if they have fallen rely on emergency telecare services to live safely at home.

Since the changes it’s been reported calls have been held in the system for 40 minutes before they are even notified to workers. Further delays are caused while teams are being asked to attend call outs at opposite ends of the city when other nearby workers could respond faster.

Staff also said officers are being forced to attend deaths and emergencies alone despite two being required to attend serious incidents for safety reasons – one can help the person while the other calls an ambulance.

Unite said workers are “stressed out and under pressure because of staffing shortages” and had raised a collective grievance in January ahead of the changes being introduced. But they claim their concerns have been ignored.

Mary Alexander, deputy regional secretary at Unite, said: “Our members have had enough of the chaos in Community alarms due to ill-thought out changes imposed by management including outsourcing call handling to Newham Borough Council. Vulnerable clients are being put at risk because of the length of time to respond and undue pressures being put on families to attend first.”

“Our members have given their all during the pandemic to keep their vulnerable clients safe. It is only their dedication and commitment that keeps the service going despite the ill thought out changes imposed by management which are putting service users and our members at risk.

"Our members are fed up raising concerns which aren’t being responded to and are balloting for strike action as a last resort .”