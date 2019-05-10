Five of the best running shops in Edinburgh and the Lothians recommended by you

Have your say

From running shoes and vests to phone carriers and sunglasses, athletes at all levels will be looking for the best places to buy their running gear ahead of the Edinburgh Marathon Festival this month.

Whether it's a higher quality pair of shoes to help you clock a good time in the marathon itself, or even a new water bottle to keep you hydrated, there are plenty of stores dotted around Edinburgh to serve your needs.

We asked Evening News readers for their recommendations on the best places to buy running gear in the Capital. Here are their suggestions:

Run4It, Lothian Road and Maybury

Withs shop on Lothian Road and in Maybury, the Capital's residents are well served by this popular chain which sells a wide range of running shoe brands and clothing.

Running accessories at the store include arm and shoe wallets, bottles, reflective gear and phone carriers.

Reader Andy Brown said: "Run4It at the Maybury are fab for all your running gear needs. Friendly, knowledgeable staff who give great customer service."

And Mark Mccallion said: "Run for it on Lothian Road."

Visit: 108-110 Lothian Road, 0131 228 3444/ 42 Turnhouse Road, Maybury, 0131 339 9898 www.run4it.com/edinburgh-run4it-running-shop and www.run4it.com/edinburgh-maybury-run4it-running-shop



Run and Become, Queensferry Street

With a wide range of running shoes for track and trail events, this Queensferry Street store is another good choice.

You'll also find a whole host of accessories from insoles and nutrition products to sunglasses - and even massages for any pre or post marathon aches and pains.

Reader Naomi Wallis-Ryder said: "Run and Become on Queensferry Street is wonderful."

Visit: 20 Queensferry Street, Edinburgh, 0131 313 5300, www.runandbecome.com/edinburgh



Nike Factory Store, Straiton

The Nike Factory Store at Straiton retail park is an easy place to access and has free parking.

Their website has a section for new product releases which is ideal for those wanting to keep on trend, and it's also possible to customise your Nike running shoe here.

Reader Linda Graham is among those who rated this shop highly.

Visit: 13 Straiton Mains, Loanhead, 0131 440 2138, www.nike.com/us/en_us/retail/en/nike-factory-store-edinburgh-loanhead



Craigdon Mountain Sports, Fairmilehead

Located in the south of Edinburgh close to the City Bypass, Craigdon Mountain Sports is ideal for long distance running shoes on harsher terrain.

Craigdon is a leading supplier in outdoor clothing, equipment and accessories covering a variety of activities from camping and walking to snowsports and running.

Visit: The Pentland Outdoor Centre, 44 Biggar Road, Edinburgh, 0131 4457 711, www.facebook.com/pg/craigdonedinburgh/about/?ref=page_internal



Bowe Sports, Dunbar

This independent general sports and clothing shop is located in the centre of Dunbar.

You'll find a range of clothing and footwear for gymnastics and kilt hire to ballet and tap dancing. But the store also stocks plenty of trainers and clothing for running and fitness.

Visit: 67 High Street, Dunbar, East Lothian, 01368 860 262, www.bowesports.co.uk/

