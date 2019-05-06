Go Ahead Nutty Crunch Hazelnut bar urgently recalled due to undeclared peanuts

Due to a failure to include peanuts on the label, a recall has been issued.

An urgent warning has been issued for anyone who has purchased a Go Ahead Nutty Crunch Hazelnut bar.

It has been discovered that some packs of the product may contain peanuts - an ingredient not mentioned anywhere on the label.

Contaminated bars

In the warning notice, issued by the Food Standards Agency, the bars are branded a possible health risk for those with an allergy to peanuts.

The lack of information about this on the packaging is in breach of food labelling laws in the UK.

According to the government website, allergens must be included in the ingredients list and easily discernible. They must be highlighted using either a different font, style or background colour.

What should I do if I’ve bought the bars?

If you have purchased the Go Ahead bars and are concerned about the inclusion of peanuts, you should return them to the store you bought them from.

Remember to bring your receipt and a full refund should be issued to you.

Wouldn’t peanut allergy sufferers avoid hazelnuts too?

Not necessarily - despite the name, peanuts aren’t actually nuts but instead are legumes. Peanuts are in the same family as peas and lentils, whereas hazelnuts are tree nuts.

A peanut allergy is not the same as a tree nut allergy, however, people can be allergic to both.

According to FARE (food allergy research and education), those with peanut allergies “have a 25 to 40 per cent higher chance of also being allergic to tree nuts.”

What are the signs of an allergic reaction?

The NHS website outlines the symptoms that can occur when having an allergic reaction.

Things to look out for include:

A tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth

A red and itchy rash

Swelling of the tongue, face or throat, as well as other areas on the body

Difficulty swallowing

Shortness of breath

Feeling dizzy or nauseous